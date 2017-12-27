When NFL players swap jerseys, it comes at a cost

More Videos

Kansas City's year in sports 0:45

Kansas City's year in sports

Pause
Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 7:29

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game 1:58

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 1:13

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 2:10

She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes

  • After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

When NFL players swap jerseys, it comes at a cost

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 09:29 AM

Just moments after the Chiefs had beaten the Chargers 30-13 at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month, linebacker Justin Houston had a burning question.

“Hey!” Houston shouted. “Anybody got a marker?”

It may not seem like your typical postgame request, but it’s becoming more common at NFL contests as players have taken up the soccer tradition of exchanging jerseys after a game. On the Dec. 16, Houston met with the Chargers’ Melvin Ingram, each removed their jerseys (Ingram had some troubles) and, after a marker was located, signed the memorabilia.

The Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland said he is collecting the jerseys for his man cave, but it comes at a cost.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It does come out of our paycheck, because they have to go order a new jersey for the next game, but I don’t mind it,” Ragland said. “It’s all about the memories for me.”

You can see more of what Ragland and teammate Chris Jones said about swapping jerseys in the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas City's year in sports 0:45

Kansas City's year in sports

Pause
Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 7:29

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game 1:58

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 1:13

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 2:10

She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video