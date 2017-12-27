When NFL players swap jerseys, it comes at a cost

More Videos 0:45 Kansas City's year in sports Pause 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 7:29 Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 1:58 8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:13 The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

