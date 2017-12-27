When NFL players swap jerseys, it comes at a cost

Just moments after the Chiefs had beaten the Chargers 30-13 at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month, linebacker Justin Houston had a burning question.
“Hey!” Houston shouted. “Anybody got a marker?”
It may not seem like your typical postgame request, but it’s becoming more common at NFL contests as players have taken up the soccer tradition of exchanging jerseys after a game. On the Dec. 16, Houston met with the Chargers’ Melvin Ingram, each removed their jerseys (Ingram had some troubles) and, after a marker was located, signed the memorabilia.
The Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland said he is collecting the jerseys for his man cave, but it comes at a cost.
“It does come out of our paycheck, because they have to go order a new jersey for the next game, but I don’t mind it,” Ragland said. “It’s all about the memories for me.”
You can see more of what Ragland and teammate Chris Jones said about swapping jerseys in the video above.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
