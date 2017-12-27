Jamaal Charles would be happy if Broncos cut him ahead of game against Chiefs

More Videos 2:08 After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading Pause 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:06 Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium 0:45 Kansas City's year in sports 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:52 Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles talks about his return to KC 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:58 8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles talks about his return to KC Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles rushed for 39 yards but had a key fumble in his return to KC. The Chiefs won 29-19. Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles rushed for 39 yards but had a key fumble in his return to KC. The Chiefs won 29-19. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

