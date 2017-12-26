Teams reportedly wanted NFL to force Packers to release Aaron Rodgers over IR moves

If you thought it odd that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from injured reserve, played one game, then went back on IR after Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention, you’re not alone.
Rodgers suffered a broken right clavicle against Minnesota on Oct. 15 and was placed on IR. He returned for Green Bay’s game on Dec. 17 at Carolina, but the Packers lost and were knocked out of the postseason race on the 18th. The next day, Rodgers was put on IR again.
Many NFL teams were not happy with the Packers, ESPN reported.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “NFL rules stipulate that a player needs to have suffered a new injury that would sideline him at least six weeks to be placed on injured reserve. If that is not the case, the team is obligated to release the player once he is healthy.”
Since Rodgers didn’t appear to suffer a new injury against Carolina, Schefter reported, “multiple teams” complained to the NFL about the Packers and said Rodgers should be released.
Naturally, Packers coach Mike McCarthy bristled at that suggestion.
“Frankly, I don’t see any issue with Aaron Rodgers going on IR,” McCarthy said Sunday on the team’s website. “My understanding is we communicated and we followed the procedures and guidelines you have to, to put a player on IR. From our perspective, there’s no issue.”
Even if the NFL had found the Packers to have broken the rules, there is no way the league would have forced his release. But Schefter reported that teams wanted to know why the Packers “were being granted immunity.”
