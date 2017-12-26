Jim Nantz narrated a sweet video tribute to the late Dick Enberg

If you watched multiple NFL games during the holiday weekend, then you may have noticed a trend.
During every game, the announcers took time to remember broadcaster Dick Enberg, who died Thursday at his home in California.
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz did even more as he narrated a tribute to Enberg.
“In the long prime of a 60-year career, when you heard the voice of Dick Enberg, you knew you were watching a big event,” Nantz said. “From Super Bowls to Final Fours to Grand Slam tennis tournaments and so much more in between.”
There is much more in the tribute, which was very sweet. CBS Sports shared this video on Twitter:
Never before has a broadcaster commanded legendary status over so many sports. Dick Enberg did just that, and created a lifetime of memories for us in the process. Jim Nantz looks back at this broadcasting legend and his legacy pic.twitter.com/O5jQmmThWy— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 24, 2017
