The late Dick Enberg.
The late Dick Enberg. Hayne Palmour IV Tribune News Services
The late Dick Enberg. Hayne Palmour IV Tribune News Services
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Jim Nantz narrated a sweet video tribute to the late Dick Enberg

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 26, 2017 07:58 AM

If you watched multiple NFL games during the holiday weekend, then you may have noticed a trend.

During every game, the announcers took time to remember broadcaster Dick Enberg, who died Thursday at his home in California.

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz did even more as he narrated a tribute to Enberg.

“In the long prime of a 60-year career, when you heard the voice of Dick Enberg, you knew you were watching a big event,” Nantz said. “From Super Bowls to Final Fours to Grand Slam tennis tournaments and so much more in between.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is much more in the tribute, which was very sweet. CBS Sports shared this video on Twitter:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video