Chiefs fans are hoping for a sneak peek of Patrick Mahomes next week

By Pete Grathoff

December 24, 2017

The Chiefs gave their fans an early Christmas present by winning the AFC West on Sunday.

With a 29-13 win over the Dolphins, the Chiefs clinched a second straight division title, the first time they’ve won two straight West championships.

The Chiefs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The last time they went into the season finale with nothing to gain, the Chiefs started their backup quarterback at San Diego. Could the Chiefs got with their second-string quarterback next week at Denver?

Many Chiefs fans certainly are hoping to see rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes take on the Broncos.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

