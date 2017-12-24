Chiefs fans are hoping for a sneak peek of Patrick Mahomes next week

The Chiefs gave their fans an early Christmas present by winning the AFC West on Sunday.
With a 29-13 win over the Dolphins, the Chiefs clinched a second straight division title, the first time they’ve won two straight West championships.
The Chiefs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The last time they went into the season finale with nothing to gain, the Chiefs started their backup quarterback at San Diego. Could the Chiefs got with their second-string quarterback next week at Denver?
Many Chiefs fans certainly are hoping to see rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes take on the Broncos.
Mahomes next week excited to see what he can do and good to get him a game with no pressure— Jared Vawter (@VJared15) December 24, 2017
Chiefs win the division, and MaHomes gets to start next week. What a great Christmas. #ChiefsKingdom— Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 24, 2017
AFC WEST CHAMPS! Mahomes next week pic.twitter.com/haajctuDKe— Price Carter (@duhpriceisright) December 24, 2017
Mahomes with the start at Denver next week?— Joey Spivey (@JosephDSpivey) December 24, 2017
I think we peaking at the right time, and mahomes playing next week pic.twitter.com/mJR4uRduvX— Logan Miller (@LOGANMACMiLLER) December 24, 2017
Patrick Mahomes week 17— sports fan (@JoeAronson3) December 24, 2017
Can’t wait, pat mahomes show https://t.co/A5njuO5X4C— Coach Suman (@donnysu31) December 24, 2017
Welcome to the Patrick Mahomes Show!!!— Double_J_STL (@Double_J_STL) December 24, 2017
I can't wait to watch Pat Mahomes play next week!! #AFCWestChamps— Kyle Brynsvold (@kbrynsvold) December 24, 2017
Can’t wait for next week. We might actually get a chance to see Mahomes— Michael Warner (@_whitehulk_) December 24, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
