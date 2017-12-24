New Orleans Saints had a butt interception. Yeah, that’s not a typo

You never know what you’re gonna see on any given Sunday.
There are great plays made on offensive, defensive and special teams in the NFL. But one of the most unique plays of the season came on Sunday when Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints had a butt interception against the Atlanta Falcons.
How? HOW?!@shonrp2 just made one of the best plays of the year.— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2017
PICKED. #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/RU66MbyBOJ
The Saints tweeted what many people were thinking: “Forget the butt fumble, we’ve got a butt pick.”
Forget the butt fumble, we’ve got a butt pick.#SaintsGameday | #ATLvsNO pic.twitter.com/LRt5eykuMU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2017
Craziness.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
