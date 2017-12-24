This ends in an interception.
New Orleans Saints had a butt interception. Yeah, that’s not a typo

By Pete Grathoff

December 24, 2017 01:42 PM

You never know what you’re gonna see on any given Sunday.

There are great plays made on offensive, defensive and special teams in the NFL. But one of the most unique plays of the season came on Sunday when Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints had a butt interception against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints tweeted what many people were thinking: “Forget the butt fumble, we’ve got a butt pick.”

Craziness.

