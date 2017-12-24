Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.
Watch Chiefs’ Alex Smith drop a pass into triple coverage to Tyreek Hill

By Pete Grathoff

December 24, 2017 01:32 PM

This may have been the best throw of the season for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

In the second quarter of their game against the Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs faced a third-and-15 situation when Smith let it fly.

Smith threw a bomb into triple coverage and he threaded the needle, putting the ball right into receiver Tyreek Hill’s hands. It was a 52-yard completion, and the Chiefs later scored a touchdown in taking a 10-3 lead.

Here is the pass:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

