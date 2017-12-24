Watch Chiefs’ Alex Smith drop a pass into triple coverage to Tyreek Hill

This may have been the best throw of the season for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.
In the second quarter of their game against the Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs faced a third-and-15 situation when Smith let it fly.
Smith threw a bomb into triple coverage and he threaded the needle, putting the ball right into receiver Tyreek Hill’s hands. It was a 52-yard completion, and the Chiefs later scored a touchdown in taking a 10-3 lead.
Here is the pass:
Never miss a local story.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments