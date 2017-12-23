Happy Festivus: This is the airing of sports grievances for KC fans

Happy Festivus!
Saturday is the day that Festivus, the crazy holiday from “Seinfeld,” is celebrated. Based at least a bit on reality, Festivus came to light thanks to “Seinfeld” writers Dan O’Keefe, Alec Berg and Jeff Schaffer.
Frank Costanza trotted out an aluminum pole and trumpeted Festivus’ Feats of Strength and Airing of Grievances. It is latter we celebrate today.
Here are the Airing of Grievances for Kansas City sports fans (please leave more suggestions in the comments).
Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes
This is supposed to be the year the Chiefs finally break through and get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Nixon administration. Heading into the 2017 season, the Andy Reid era had seen the Chiefs win a playoff game and be crowned as AFC West champions. Time for the next step, and it looked like the Chiefs were on the right path after a 5-0 start. Then came the slide and now a bounce back. Don’t toy with fans’ emotions, Chiefs.
Royals’ closing window
Two years after The Parade, the Royals likely are facing an extensive rebuild. Sure, this is something many teams face, but not the big-market teams. The Yankees, Cubs and Dodgers all seem set to contend for quite a few years, while the Royals’ 2018 opening-day lineup will look nothing like it did in April.
Border War charity
The Border War men’s basketball exhibition game at the Sprint Center in October was for charity, and Kansas and Missouri fans both loved it. Why not make this an annual charity event?
Replay in sports
When replay was first introduced to sports, it seemed like a great idea. Finally, we would get the right call each and every time. Welp. Not only have we seen replay in football and baseball not result in the correct calls, it too often slows the games down to a crawl.
NFL’s catch rule
Piggybacking off the replay problems is the trouble with identifying what constitutes a catch in the NFL. The Steelers-Patriots game was the latest example of fans watching a game and thinking they’d seen a catch, only to learn it wasn’t. Every Sunday, fans are baffled by the rulings.
Sprint Center’s anchor tenant
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are playing their first NHL season. Seattle is building a new arena and has the inside track for an NBA team. Meanwhile, the Sprint Center is now in its second decade of existence and is nowhere near to landing an NBA or NHL team, despite a pledge from AEG to make one an anchor tenant.
The NCAA
The Central Florida kicker lost his scholarship because of his YouTube channel. The NCAA basically absolved North Carolina after an academic misconduct probe. Kansas is still waiting for the NCAA to finish its investigation into the financial picture surrounding a car that Billy Preston was driving.
The NCAA is a behemoth that claims to be on the side of the student-athlete, but has proved to be really good at one thing in particular: making money.
The concussion protocol
Perhaps we’ll get to a point one day when an NFL player is hit in the head, comes to the sideline and is held out of a game because he has a concussion. This doesn’t happen on a regular basis these days, because players frequently pass an initial sideline test and then return to a game. Often times they leave again for fear of having a concussion.
At the very least, there should be a set amount of time that a player has to wait before returning to a game. This is a problem that needs fixing.
The new-fangled AFC West
The Los Angeles Chargers? The Las Vegas Raiders? We are not fans of San Diego not having the Chargers these days or the Raiders one day not calling Oakland home. That’s not the AFC West we know and love.
