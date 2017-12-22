Dick Enberg, who called many Chiefs games on NBC, dies at age 82

Few sports announcers had as diversified a career as the legendary Dick Enberg.
Enberg, who died at the age of 82 on Thursday at his home in La Jolla, Calif., was a terrific basketball announcer, working with Al McGuire and Billy Packer. That trio called the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird NCAA title game in 1979. Enberg and Bud Collins were a great team at tennis’ major tournaments.
In addition, Enberg worked the Olympics, horse racing, golf and major league baseball (he won the Ford C. Frick Award in 2015). The pressbox at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion is named for him. The Associated Press noted that in his nine years broadcasting UCLA basketball, the Bruins won eight NCAA titles.
“Oh, my!” was his trademark call.
While Enberg also called 10 Super Bowls, many Kansas City fans remembered him for calling Chiefs games with Merlin Olsen for NBC during the 1990s.
Here is an example of Enberg’s work during a Chiefs game, which was shared on Twitter:
Hi. Enjoy Dick Enberg calling Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez just toying with the Raiders on Christmas day 2004... pic.twitter.com/5Zr87XLMer— Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) December 22, 2017
Kansas City fans recalled Enberg after the news of his death was announced. Here is a sample:
When I think about watching @Chiefs games on tv as a kid, Dick Enberg's voice is what I remember most. He called so many big games. https://t.co/ppfPb50aah— Bill Ellis (@BillEllisLaw) December 22, 2017
Was nothing like Dick Enberg on the call for a frigid late afternoon with the stadium lights already on December Steelers - Chiefs game in Arrowhead— J (@JDiNocol) December 22, 2017
Forever Dick Enberg Chiefs call I won’t ever forget. 1997. https://t.co/RuUoxduudJ via @YouTube— Go Royals 2018 (@kcroyalsfan22) December 22, 2017
Sad news about Dick Enberg. To a kid from here he was the voice of the Chiefs' resurgent 1990s (& related playoff losses), Wimbledon, even though I knew nothing about tennis, Tiger Woods breaking out at the US Open & some great basketball games. https://t.co/TmtNQ7ejX1— Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) December 22, 2017
“For those of you who just finished watching the Eagles defeat the Cowboys, welcome to sunny Southern California where the Chargers lead the Chiefs 7-3 early in the first quarter.”— Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) December 22, 2017
RIP Dick Enberg. https://t.co/rDUyAFAfJV
RIP Dick Enberg.. always enjoyed listening to him call chiefs and afc west games growing up as a kid. https://t.co/OhsP3WIUqw— william kokoruda (@Real_Will913) December 22, 2017
Passing of Dick Enberg bring up many baseball memories of late, but my first being late afternoon AFC West games. Whether it was Elways Broncos @ San Diego, or a late December Chiefs/Raiders game...his voice will always be engrained in my sports DNA #OhMy— Matthew Greene (@greeneHouse12) December 22, 2017
Sadly another voice, soundtrack of my life has gone with Dick Enberg's passing. RIP #OhMy— David Mills (@DCMinKC) December 22, 2017
It's hard to overstate how much Dick Enberg meant to AFC football. He and Merlin Olsen were the trusted voices of those games and their passion for football showed up in every broadcast. RIP to an all-time great. https://t.co/lUkDIJpF7n— KC Joyner (@KCJoynerTFS) December 22, 2017
