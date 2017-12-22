Broadcaster Dick Enberg waved to the crowd at a retirement ceremony prior to the Padres’ final home baseball game in 2016.
Broadcaster Dick Enberg waved to the crowd at a retirement ceremony prior to the Padres’ final home baseball game in 2016. Lenny Ignelzi The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

Dick Enberg, who called many Chiefs games on NBC, dies at age 82

By Pete Grathoff

December 22, 2017 08:01 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 08:13 AM

Few sports announcers had as diversified a career as the legendary Dick Enberg.

Enberg, who died at the age of 82 on Thursday at his home in La Jolla, Calif., was a terrific basketball announcer, working with Al McGuire and Billy Packer. That trio called the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird NCAA title game in 1979. Enberg and Bud Collins were a great team at tennis’ major tournaments.

In addition, Enberg worked the Olympics, horse racing, golf and major league baseball (he won the Ford C. Frick Award in 2015). The pressbox at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion is named for him. The Associated Press noted that in his nine years broadcasting UCLA basketball, the Bruins won eight NCAA titles.

“Oh, my!” was his trademark call.

While Enberg also called 10 Super Bowls, many Kansas City fans remembered him for calling Chiefs games with Merlin Olsen for NBC during the 1990s.

Here is an example of Enberg’s work during a Chiefs game, which was shared on Twitter:

Kansas City fans recalled Enberg after the news of his death was announced. Here is a sample:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

