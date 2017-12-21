Screenshot of Omaha Storm Chasers Twitter video
Royals’ minor-league team made a campy video for its holiday ‘sing-a-long album’

By Pete Grathoff

December 21, 2017 08:56 AM

It’s baseball’s offseason, but the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate has been busy spreading holiday cheer.

The Omaha Storm Chasers made a video for an imaginary holiday album that is so purposely awful that it’s hilarious. From the over-the-top Christmas backgrounds to the questionable singing to the “acting,” it’s a campy masterpiece for “Holiday Sing-A-Long Album Vol. II.”

Lyrics to some of the songs include “It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball,” “Merry Christmas and I like Frank Schwindel” and “We Whit You a Merry Christmas” (that last song is from Vol. I).

Take a look:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

