Royals’ minor-league team made a campy video for its holiday ‘sing-a-long album’

It’s baseball’s offseason, but the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate has been busy spreading holiday cheer.
The Omaha Storm Chasers made a video for an imaginary holiday album that is so purposely awful that it’s hilarious. From the over-the-top Christmas backgrounds to the questionable singing to the “acting,” it’s a campy masterpiece for “Holiday Sing-A-Long Album Vol. II.”
Lyrics to some of the songs include “It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball,” “Merry Christmas and I like Frank Schwindel” and “We Whit You a Merry Christmas” (that last song is from Vol. I).
Take a look:
Just when you thought we could think of any more Christmas songs, we found some more!!! Introducing the Storm Chasers Holiday Sing-A-Long Album Vol. II. Happy Holidays!!! #StirUpTheStorm pic.twitter.com/fiN82lfWZN— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) December 19, 2017
