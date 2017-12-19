Cole Hamels, Jordan Spieth make big donations to Missouri special-needs charity

This is the kind of week that all charities dream about.
Last Wednesday, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, named for the top-ranked professional golfer in the world, gave a “major donation” to a charity based in Southwest Missouri named Camp Barnabas.
“The gift from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is absolutely incredible,” Chief Development Officer Krystal Simon said in a release. “Because of their generosity, we get to say yes to more campers. We also get to say yes to the parents who champion for their kids tirelessly throughout the year, but for one single week, they get a chance to just breathe. To know that their children are safely and wonderfully cared for.”
On Monday, came something even better.
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, gifted their mansion at Table Rock Lake to the children’s charity. The 32,000-square foot home and more than 100 acres of land will be given to Camp Barnabas, which according to its website is “dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings.”
The charity has locations in Purdy, Mo., and Shell Knob, Mo.
Heidi Hamels is from Buffalo, Mo., and the house on Table Rock Lake is not finished, but was thought to be the couple’s home when Cole Hamels’ career is over.
Instead, they decided to give it away.
“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri,” Cole Hamels said in a news release. “Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings. Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”
Camp Barnabas said the Hamels’ gift was the largest donation it has received.
“This is so much more than a beautiful property,” Simon said in a release. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”
