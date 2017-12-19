The mansion that Cole and Heidi Hamels donated.
The mansion that Cole and Heidi Hamels donated. Camp Barnabas
The mansion that Cole and Heidi Hamels donated. Camp Barnabas
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Cole Hamels, Jordan Spieth make big donations to Missouri special-needs charity

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 19, 2017 09:15 AM

This is the kind of week that all charities dream about.

Last Wednesday, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, named for the top-ranked professional golfer in the world, gave a “major donation” to a charity based in Southwest Missouri named Camp Barnabas.

“The gift from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is absolutely incredible,” Chief Development Officer Krystal Simon said in a release. “Because of their generosity, we get to say yes to more campers. We also get to say yes to the parents who champion for their kids tirelessly throughout the year, but for one single week, they get a chance to just breathe. To know that their children are safely and wonderfully cared for.”

On Monday, came something even better.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, gifted their mansion at Table Rock Lake to the children’s charity. The 32,000-square foot home and more than 100 acres of land will be given to Camp Barnabas, which according to its website is “dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings.”

The charity has locations in Purdy, Mo., and Shell Knob, Mo.

Heidi Hamels is from Buffalo, Mo., and the house on Table Rock Lake is not finished, but was thought to be the couple’s home when Cole Hamels’ career is over.

Instead, they decided to give it away.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri,” Cole Hamels said in a news release. “Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings. Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Camp Barnabas said the Hamels’ gift was the largest donation it has received.

“This is so much more than a beautiful property,” Simon said in a release. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video