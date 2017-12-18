Here is how Tyreek Hill’s long TD catch looked from Chiefs’ sideline

It cannot be fun to be an NFL cornerback tasked with defending Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
You never know when Hill is just gonna flat-out fly past you, as Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward learned during the Chiefs’ 30-13 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here is how Hill’s 64-yard touchdown catch looked on TV:
Run, run, run as fast as you can,— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2017
You’ll never catch me, I’m the @Cheetah man. pic.twitter.com/ckMTsh2Zg5
The Chiefs shared another view of the touchdown on one of their Instagram stories. The video’s timing is perfect as Hill is about to catch the ball at the start.
You also get a good sense of just how fired-up the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was by the touchdown.
Here is that video:
Tyreek Hill TD from sidelines (via Chiefs Insta story) pic.twitter.com/U6USucwx92— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) December 17, 2017
“He almost overthrew me,” Hill, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season, told reporters on Saturday. “I went to the sidelines and gave him (guff) for it. It was a good ball and I was able to run up under it.”
Hill then celebrated his touchdown with a little NASCAR pit-stop action.
