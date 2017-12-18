More Videos

    The Kansas City Star photographer David Eulitt captured Tyreek Hill's touchdown celebration in a series of photos, compiled here into a video.

Here is how Tyreek Hill’s long TD catch looked from Chiefs’ sideline

By Pete Grathoff

December 18, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 12:58 PM

It cannot be fun to be an NFL cornerback tasked with defending Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

You never know when Hill is just gonna flat-out fly past you, as Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward learned during the Chiefs’ 30-13 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is how Hill’s 64-yard touchdown catch looked on TV:

The Chiefs shared another view of the touchdown on one of their Instagram stories. The video’s timing is perfect as Hill is about to catch the ball at the start.

You also get a good sense of just how fired-up the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was by the touchdown.

Here is that video:

“He almost overthrew me,” Hill, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season, told reporters on Saturday. “I went to the sidelines and gave him (guff) for it. It was a good ball and I was able to run up under it.”

Hill then celebrated his touchdown with a little NASCAR pit-stop action.

