Even Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes weighed in on index-card first down in Raiders game

Was that the weirdest Sunday in NFL history?
To recap: we had the butt-check touchdown in Carolina, the overturned catch in the Steelers-Patriots game, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is selling the team amid an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct, Diddy* and Steph Curry want to be the new owners and possibly sign Colin Kaepernick, and the Raiders lost to Dallas on a fumble through the end zone.
*Unfortunately, Diddy called them the North Carolina Panthers
Nutty.
That doesn’t even include the weirdest sight of all: an official using an index card to confirm a first down during the Cowboys game on Sunday night.
It’s a game of inches and also a game where we just make it up as we go and measure stuff with giant sticks and pieces of paper. pic.twitter.com/xhDSSTnxNk— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 18, 2017
The smirk from referee Gene Steratore really just made things better.
After the game, Steratore told a pool reporter that the index card was a “reaffirmation.”
“The ball was touching the pole. I put the card in there and as soon as it touched, it was nothing more than a reaffirmation,” Steratore said, per Pro Football Talk. “The decision was made based on my visual from the top looking down and the ball touching the front of the pole.”
It certainly gave fans more to discuss. That includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted: “That is as close as you get right there.”
After the card came out, Mahomes joked: “Wonder if the folded piece of paper is the rule?”
That is as close as you get right there.— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) December 18, 2017
Wonder if the folded piece of paper is the rule? https://t.co/zKZpF3cR5M— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) December 18, 2017
The index card got its own Twitter handle, and Mahomes wasn’t the only NFL player to wonder about its use.
Is that in the rule book?!? He pulled out an index card— Rod Streater (@rodstreater80) December 18, 2017
“If this here index card stands at at 91 degree angle for 3.4367 ms then it’s a first down ... i guess .”— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) December 18, 2017
Index card though— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 18, 2017
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch questioned the technology or lack of it:
I typically trend old school but isn’t it time for a Chip in the ball as opposed to the “double folded” index card? Really? https://t.co/rcdz8n8x1y— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 18, 2017
