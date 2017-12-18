Even Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes weighed in on index-card first down in Raiders game

More Videos 2:06 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper Pause 3:08 KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 6:58 Interim superintendent implores Shawnee Mission School District to end divisiveness 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 6:46 Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 0:53 William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 1:28 Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling in loss to Cowboys The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter. The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter. Anthony Galaviz Fresno Bee

The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter. Anthony Galaviz Fresno Bee