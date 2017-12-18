Chiefs fan downs two beers, jumps on a burning table in viral tailgating video

Not all traditions are so, well, traditional.

For example, before Chiefs games, Casey Lewis of Belton does “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s beer guzzling trick in the back of a pickup truck.

As you know, Saturday’s Chiefs-Chargers game was just a bit bigger than an average contest, so Lewis’ friends encouraged him do something a bit more extravagant.

“We had a huge tailgate Saturday so my buddies were saying we needed to step it up,” Lewis wrote in an email to The Star. “They wanted me to jump off an RV through a flaming table, but that’s where I drew the line.”

This was good enough. As you can see in the video above, Lewis did the “Stone Cold” beer drinking, then jumped off the truck onto a flaming table.

Here’s the thing: that was Take 2 on the move for the 27-year-old Lewis.

“I did the stunt twice, first time I dropped a beer during the stone cold so we did it all over again,” wrote Lewis, who is a season ticket holder.

The good news: no injuries for Lewis, just some minor scrapes and bruises.