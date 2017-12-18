Chiefs fan downs two beers, jumps on a burning table in viral tailgating video

More Videos

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Pause
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Parents of Trayvon Martin on decision to not charge George Zimmerman with hate crime 1:32

Parents of Trayvon Martin on decision to not charge George Zimmerman with hate crime

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI 2:25

Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fan downs two beers, jumps on a burning table in viral tailgating video

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 18, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 10:49 AM

Not all traditions are so, well, traditional.

For example, before Chiefs games, Casey Lewis of Belton does “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s beer guzzling trick in the back of a pickup truck.

As you know, Saturday’s Chiefs-Chargers game was just a bit bigger than an average contest, so Lewis’ friends encouraged him do something a bit more extravagant.

“We had a huge tailgate Saturday so my buddies were saying we needed to step it up,” Lewis wrote in an email to The Star. “They wanted me to jump off an RV through a flaming table, but that’s where I drew the line.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This was good enough. As you can see in the video above, Lewis did the “Stone Cold” beer drinking, then jumped off the truck onto a flaming table.

Here’s the thing: that was Take 2 on the move for the 27-year-old Lewis.

“I did the stunt twice, first time I dropped a beer during the stone cold so we did it all over again,” wrote Lewis, who is a season ticket holder.

The good news: no injuries for Lewis, just some minor scrapes and bruises.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Pause
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Parents of Trayvon Martin on decision to not charge George Zimmerman with hate crime 1:32

Parents of Trayvon Martin on decision to not charge George Zimmerman with hate crime

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI 2:25

Johnson County residents weigh in on a new KCI

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video