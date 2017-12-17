Marcus Peters had a great game and showed off some sweet dance moves

Cornerback Marcus Peters was at the top of his game during the Chiefs’ 30-13 victory over the Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Peters had two interceptions, forced a fumble and had a clutch tackle that stopped the Chargers from moving the chains on a third-down play.
It seems safe to say that Peters, who returned after a one-game suspension, was feeling good.
That was reflected not only in his play during the game, but also during a break in the action. Take a look at his dance moves (from Instagram user KC.girl86):
Never miss a local story.
Not bad, right?
Peters also showed off some fancy footwork on his 62-yard interception return in the third quarter.
The slide steps from Marcus Peters pic.twitter.com/x0WvGlGcFq— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 17, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments