Andy Reid was fine with Tamba Hali giving Chargers’ Joey Bosa pass-rushing tips

I’m not sure the Chiefs offensive lineman will be thrilled about this.
Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali has recorded 89.5 sacks in his 11-year career, so he has some institutional knowledge and is happy to play teacher, it seems.
After the Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Hali shared some tips with the Chargers’ young pass-rushing specialist, Joey Bosa.
Awesome moment.@TambaHali91 giving @jbbigbear pass rushing tips after the game. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/iam0d5RfLM— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2017
Bosa, who has 11.5 sacks this season, was held without one in Saturday’s game.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t have a problem with one AFC West rival helping another.
“Not at all,” Reid said. “You see (Denver’s) Von Miller have that off-season program where he gets all those pass rushers together.
“They all pick each other’s minds. We do that in coaching too. The fact that (Bosa) wants to get better is a real tribute to him and the game. And Tamba is an elder statesman. It’s a unique bond players have in this league.”
