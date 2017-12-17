Screenshot of NFL.com Twitter video
Screenshot of NFL.com Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Andy Reid was fine with Tamba Hali giving Chargers’ Joey Bosa pass-rushing tips

By Pete Grathoff And Blair Kerkhoff

The Kansas City Star

December 17, 2017 09:53 AM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 01:58 PM

I’m not sure the Chiefs offensive lineman will be thrilled about this.

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali has recorded 89.5 sacks in his 11-year career, so he has some institutional knowledge and is happy to play teacher, it seems.

After the Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Hali shared some tips with the Chargers’ young pass-rushing specialist, Joey Bosa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bosa, who has 11.5 sacks this season, was held without one in Saturday’s game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t have a problem with one AFC West rival helping another.

“Not at all,” Reid said. “You see (Denver’s) Von Miller have that off-season program where he gets all those pass rushers together.

“They all pick each other’s minds. We do that in coaching too. The fact that (Bosa) wants to get better is a real tribute to him and the game. And Tamba is an elder statesman. It’s a unique bond players have in this league.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video