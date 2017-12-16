Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Charlie Riedel The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Chiefs’ Alex Smith took out a Chargers defender on a lead block

By Pete Grathoff

December 16, 2017 10:43 PM

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 13 yards, and he also threw a killer lead block during the Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

In the third quarter, Smith ran the option with Kareem Hunt, and Smith found himself out in front with a chance to throw a block.

That is precisely what Smith did. Smith didn’t consider avoiding contact as he took out Chargers safety Adrian Phillips.

Take a look:

Phillips left the game with an injury because of the play. Here is another look:

 

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

