Chiefs’ Alex Smith took out a Chargers defender on a lead block

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 13 yards, and he also threw a killer lead block during the Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Chargers on Saturday night.
In the third quarter, Smith ran the option with Kareem Hunt, and Smith found himself out in front with a chance to throw a block.
That is precisely what Smith did. Smith didn’t consider avoiding contact as he took out Chargers safety Adrian Phillips.
Take a look:
Phillips left the game with an injury because of the play. Here is another look:
