Chargers fans are in full meltdown mode after loss to the Chiefs

Doesn’t matter if the team is based in San Diego or Los Angeles, because Chargers fans everywhere were not happy with their team’s performance in a 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.
In the AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs scored the game’s final 20 points. Chargers fans had their hopes raised after the team had clawed into a tie in the West after starting the season with an 0-4 record.
Many fans said they’ve been letdown once again:
Man @Chargers can you guys just not let me down just once in my lifetime.— [adult mike] (@Boss_0rellana) December 17, 2017
Death, taxes, Chargers choking when it matters the most.— David (@TheDavid_Show) December 17, 2017
“Nobody wants to play the Chargers”— Daryl Jeannetti (@DarylJeannetti) December 17, 2017
LOL... same old Chargers.
Big game on the line....and as sure as water is wet....Interceptions, fumble, missed tackles and penalties #Chargers— G (@GeorgeLampshire) December 17, 2017
Just unreal. #Chargers get red hot and finally look destined to get into playoffs. Then they unravel in every sense like they have in the past 10 years. This is unreal.— Alex H (@alexhoegler) December 17, 2017
This is all because every news article this week was about how the Chargers were the most complete team in the AFC. This'll show em to get their hopes up. Also because I got tickets to see them next week in what's basically a meaningless game now.— Justin Caggiano (@WadeKrueger1) December 17, 2017
Thanks for playing with my emotions and making me actually think I could count on you @chargers— Chase (@ChaseBabington) December 17, 2017
The chargers pull that crap every year..they go on a run only to come up short..— T (@Toohonest225) December 17, 2017
Smh to this Chargers team— ⚡️EDGaa⚡️ (@Edga1724) December 17, 2017
Typical chargers start a season bad then make a late run but still screw it up at the end lol— Michael (@Wizzle831) December 17, 2017
@Chargers wth. Smh. You hype us up and then you produce this type of performance during a critical game. KC is not better than us. We just giving them the game #LACvsKC— Cristian romero (@Romeroch23) December 17, 2017
It was a really fun stretch of the Chargers pretending to not be the Chargers.— Milos Teodontsnitch (@EMoreMalarkey) December 17, 2017
Get what I deserve for trusting the Chargers... Team never wins big games. Ever.— John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) December 17, 2017
That’s the game and possibly the season #Chargers— Onosa’i (@SOLO_619) December 17, 2017
Chargers had the opportunity of being considered a legitimate threat in the AFC. This one hurts! #Chargers— Billy Ray Smith (@Billyraysmith) December 17, 2017
Wow great game @Chargers you really showed up... WTF!!!! #LACvsKC #BoltUp #Chargers— Benjamin (@BoltsAndBeau) December 17, 2017
