Chargers fans are in full meltdown mode after loss to the Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

December 16, 2017 10:40 PM

Doesn’t matter if the team is based in San Diego or Los Angeles, because Chargers fans everywhere were not happy with their team’s performance in a 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

In the AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs scored the game’s final 20 points. Chargers fans had their hopes raised after the team had clawed into a tie in the West after starting the season with an 0-4 record.

Many fans said they’ve been letdown once again:

