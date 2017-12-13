More Videos

  • Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone warming up before game vs Dolphins

    Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ ‘Superfan’ had gear stolen, along with his red truck

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 13, 2017 11:19 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 1 MINUTES AGO

It’s three days until the the biggest Chiefs game of the season and one of the team’s biggest fans might not be in full gear at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chris Stone, whose Instagram handle is kcsuperfan, had his Chiefs-red truck stolen from a parking lot at his apartment complex in Shawnee. In the truck were many of the things he uses for his outrageous costume he wears to Arrowhead.

Stone, who plans to be at Saturday’s AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers (of course), posted on Facebook about the theft.

He wrote:

Well never thought I’d have to do this but I’ve done everything else so it’s worth a shot. Last night my 2012 Red Ford F-150 was stolen out of parking lot of my apartment complex in Shawnee the license plate is 2VA-084 with Missouri plates and a chiefs license plate cover and also chiefs stickers on back and side. Hopefully one of your Facebook contacts has some info got all my tools and Superfan stuff in there ... worked my butt off for this and it’s gone.

In a Facebook message with The Star, Stone said his jersey, shoulder pads and face paint were in the truck, as well as ticket stubs from all road games he’s attended through the years.

“The jersey can be replaced but I had a lot of stuff that I been wearing on my costume for a while that been really sentimental,” Stone wrote.

Stone is also a big Royals fan, as you can see in this video:

If you see the truck, the Shawnee police number is 913-631-2150.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

