Chiefs’ ‘Superfan’ had gear stolen, along with his red truck

It’s three days until the the biggest Chiefs game of the season and one of the team’s biggest fans might not be in full gear at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chris Stone, whose Instagram handle is kcsuperfan, had his Chiefs-red truck stolen from a parking lot at his apartment complex in Shawnee. In the truck were many of the things he uses for his outrageous costume he wears to Arrowhead.
Stone, who plans to be at Saturday’s AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers (of course), posted on Facebook about the theft.
He wrote:
Well never thought I’d have to do this but I’ve done everything else so it’s worth a shot. Last night my 2012 Red Ford F-150 was stolen out of parking lot of my apartment complex in Shawnee the license plate is 2VA-084 with Missouri plates and a chiefs license plate cover and also chiefs stickers on back and side. Hopefully one of your Facebook contacts has some info got all my tools and Superfan stuff in there ... worked my butt off for this and it’s gone.
In a Facebook message with The Star, Stone said his jersey, shoulder pads and face paint were in the truck, as well as ticket stubs from all road games he’s attended through the years.
“The jersey can be replaced but I had a lot of stuff that I been wearing on my costume for a while that been really sentimental,” Stone wrote.
Stone is also a big Royals fan, as you can see in this video:
If you see the truck, the Shawnee police number is 913-631-2150.
