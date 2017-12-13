Chiefs’ ‘Superfan’ had gear stolen, along with his red truck

More Videos 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough Pause 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:34 How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan 1:37 Secret Santa visits Topeka, spreads love in shelters 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 2:13 Elves of Christmas Present fulfill wish of 13-year-old cancer patient 3:35 Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou's Braggin' Rights loss 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone warming up before game vs Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star