Royals pitcher Danny Duffy walked on the parade route to greet Royals fans that lined Grand Boulevard during the World Series victory parade on Nov. 3, 2015. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
Danny Duffy reiterates his desire to win another World Series with Royals

By Pete Grathoff

December 07, 2017 10:52 AM

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was in a nostalgic mood Wednesday.

He tweeted photos with Eric Hosmer, Wade Davis, Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas. Duffy tagged Hosmer, Moustakas, Perez and Alcides Escobar in the tweet, which had the message: “That time of year that you start missing the homies big time. Going through pictures missing ball and the boys.. is that nickelback i hear in the background? i mean, what?”

Hosmer, Moustakas and Escobar are all free agents and my not return to the Royals.

Duffy’s tweet prompted a fan to write to him: “Breh you gotta stop this. Because I care for you, I want you to be traded to a winning team.”

However, Duffy made it clear that his desire is to part of another parade in Kansas City. He wrote back: “All due respect, bro. But I want (another) ring with a ‘K’ and a ‘C’ on it.”

Royals fans loved the response.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

