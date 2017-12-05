NFL analyst: Chiefs’ body language shows they’re in ‘terrible state of mind’

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger went on a Twitter rant of sorts Tuesday as he discussed the Chiefs’ problems in Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the New York Jets.
Baldinger, who played for the Cowboys, Colts and Eagles, frequently tweets game film of plays with his commentary using the hashtag #BaldyBreakdowns. On Tuesday, he shared five moments from Sunday’s game and noted that the body language of some Chiefs players was a problem.
In one tweet, Baldinger wrote: “@chiefs are in a terrible terrible state of mind; and this tailspin will only get worse until the players decide they want to do something about it.” That comment was about a play in which the Jets converted on a third-and-11 play.
“This is the problem with the Chiefs right now: this body language stinks,” Baldinger says in the video. “And if you don’t think it can worse, it can a whole lot worse. Just look at Terrance Mitchell hanging his head. And until they stop hanging their heads, this tailspin will only get worse.”
.@chiefs are in a terrible terrible state of mind; and this tailspin will only get worse until the players decide they want to do something about it. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ElC5RU4dGo— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2017
In another tweet, Baldinger shared a video that focused on the body language of Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Baldinger noted, “Only the players in that locker room can fix this team”
.@Chiefs: if you don't believe it can get a whole lot worse, I am here to tell you it can and it will. Only the players in that locker room can fix this team #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PrvKusJU5m— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2017
Baldinger tweeted video that showed Peters and fellow cornerback Steven Nelson running into each other on a pass play. Baldinger says, “This is hard to actually do what the Chiefs do here. … Some bad-looking football. I mean, just the basics.”
.@chiefs you can't make this stuff up: running into each other is not an option #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fGHEMGmx5G— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2017
This clip shows Jets running back Matt Forte getting wide open on a pass play. Baldinger wrote: “.@Chiefs show a lot of issues and none of them are good: poor communication and bad tackling”
.@Chiefs show a lot of issues and none of them are good: poor communication and bad tackling. Sure to get you beat mist Sunday's #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/zHYyUtdlGB— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2017
And finally, Baldinger had some harsh words for the Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson and Allen Bailey:
.@chiefs go to a " Bear Front" on 1-10 to stop the run. But your "3" technique and "MIKE" can't, I REPEAT, can't get blocked #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/v5hylJEMNE— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
