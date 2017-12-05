More Videos

NFL analyst: Chiefs’ body language shows they’re in ‘terrible state of mind’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 01:28 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger went on a Twitter rant of sorts Tuesday as he discussed the Chiefs’ problems in Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the New York Jets.

Baldinger, who played for the Cowboys, Colts and Eagles, frequently tweets game film of plays with his commentary using the hashtag #BaldyBreakdowns. On Tuesday, he shared five moments from Sunday’s game and noted that the body language of some Chiefs players was a problem.

In one tweet, Baldinger wrote: “@chiefs are in a terrible terrible state of mind; and this tailspin will only get worse until the players decide they want to do something about it.” That comment was about a play in which the Jets converted on a third-and-11 play.

“This is the problem with the Chiefs right now: this body language stinks,” Baldinger says in the video. “And if you don’t think it can worse, it can a whole lot worse. Just look at Terrance Mitchell hanging his head. And until they stop hanging their heads, this tailspin will only get worse.”

In another tweet, Baldinger shared a video that focused on the body language of Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Baldinger noted, “Only the players in that locker room can fix this team”

Baldinger tweeted video that showed Peters and fellow cornerback Steven Nelson running into each other on a pass play. Baldinger says, “This is hard to actually do what the Chiefs do here. … Some bad-looking football. I mean, just the basics.”

This clip shows Jets running back Matt Forte getting wide open on a pass play. Baldinger wrote: “.@Chiefs show a lot of issues and none of them are good: poor communication and bad tackling”

And finally, Baldinger had some harsh words for the Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson and Allen Bailey:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

