Eric Hosmer. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Don Mattingly playfully made bid for Eric Hosmer to be a member of the Marlins

By Pete Grathoff

November 14, 2017 9:22 AM

Don Mattingly won nine Gold Glove awards during his 14-year career with the New York Yankees, and was one of the best defensive players of his era.

That’s why Mattingly, who is now managing the Miami Marlins, was chosen to hand out the hardware for first basemen Friday at the Gold Glove awards ceremony in New York. After announcing that Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt was the National League winner, Mattingly made a little joke, according to a person who was on hand.

Mattingly said: “The American League Gold Glove award winner is ... Eric Hosmer of the Miami Marlins.”

Clever.

The Marlins have a good first baseman in Justin Bour, but he has yet to play a full season. However, Bour had a .902 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2017 after hitting 25 home runs with 83 RBIs in 429 plate appearances in 108 games. He’s 29 years old.

Hosmer, 28, grew up in south Florida and has a house there. But he’s expected to get a contract offer anywhere from $95 million to $126 million, per FanGraphs.

What was Hosmer’s reaction to Mattingly’s joke? He smirked, said the person who was there.

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

