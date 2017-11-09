Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley eluded Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan during Saturday’s game.
ESPN says KU fans are saddest among Power Five football schools

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 11:57 AM

These really are dark days for Kansas football fans.

The Jayhawks, 1-8, lost all four of their games in October by a combined score of 183-39, and you don’t have to look hard to see signs that things are bad.

On Thursday, ESPN released its monthly “College Football Fan Happiness Index.” According to ESPN, “the factors we utilized in our rankings included program power, rivalry dominance, coaching stability, recruiting trends, program revenue growth and positive/negative Twitter buzz among team supporters.”

A score of 100 is the best, and Georgia leads the list at 99.13, followed by Alabama (98.61) and Central Florida (98.07).

The good news for KU? It is not last in the rankings. That spot is occupied by Kent State (28.98) at No. 128. However, the Jayhawks are 127th (39.39). That’s the worst among Power Five schools. Florida is the nearest competitor at 125th (46.19).

The rankings were released on the same day that USA Today looked back at the 2007 Border War game between Kansas and Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium. Both schools were ranked in the top four at the time and a spot atop the polls was at stake in the game.

Mark Mangino, who was the Jayhawks’ coach at the time, told USA Today’s Dan Wolken that he is disappointed by the state of the KU football program.

“Even though I didn’t like the way it went down and the way the ending was, walking out the door I said I left this place in much better shape than I found it,” Mangino said. “Unfortunately, it’s kind of looking like the way I found it back in 2002.”

Ouch.

And then there was this bottom 25 ranking from Tom Fornelli, who covers college football for CBSSports.com:

While the Jayhawks weren’t ranked last in Fornelli’s list, he did make the crying KU kid his Twitter header photo.

Oh, and two weeks ago an ESPN radio host called Kansas football the worst in all of sports.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

