Boston radio host on Roy Halladay’s death: ‘He got what he deserved’

I’m not sure we’ve sunk to a new low in sports commentary, but we’re not far away.
On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after former major-league pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane accident, a radio host in Boston mocked Halladay.
Michael Felger of “Felger and Mazz” said: “I didn’t do what everyone does which is, ‘Oh, my God, what a tragedy, this is so sad.’ I said, ‘meh, let me hear some details about this.’ ”
A person dies and Felger says, “meh.”
Felger was upset that Halladay, who died Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, was apparently a thrill seeker, because he has a wife and two kids. Halladay, 40, shouldn’t have been cavalier around life and death, Felger said.
TMZ shared video of Halladay’s crash, and Felger was incensed having seen it.
“Wee! Oh, whoa! Look! I just landed on the water, everybody. I’m gonna tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids, moron,” Felger said.
Felger said he went helicopter skiing once and realized it was too dangerous for him.
“If I die helicopter skiing, you have the right out there to do the exact same thing I’m doing to Roy Halladay,” Felger said. “He got what he deserved.”
Felger also mentioned the book “Into The Wild,” which told the story of Christopher McCandless, who died while living in the wild in Alaska.
“I was sort of rooting for the poisonous berries by the end of the book,” Felger said.
You can hear the entire segment here:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
