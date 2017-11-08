Japan’s prime minister fell into a bunker while golfing with President Trump

A golf bunker is known colloquially as the beach, but this was no day at the beach for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
While playing a round of golf Sunday with President Trump and PGA golfer Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Abe took a tumble as he walked out of a bunker.
Abe had taken a shot and was running up the bunker. After reaching the top, he seemed to lose his balance and fell back.
It didn’t appear that Trump or Matsuyama noticed, but a Japanese television station was shooting video from a helicopter:
この動画、消されまくってて、知らない方がいるってわかったので、もう一度。— umekichi (@umekichkun) November 8, 2017
転んだのは仕方ない。
でもね、貴重な外交の時間を、こんな使い方して、翌日の昼食会の挨拶で、
安倍「昨日はドナルドとゴルフを楽しみ、夕食はイヴァンカ夫人を交えて～」
メラニア夫人に失礼だろ。
滅茶苦茶だよ、安倍。 pic.twitter.com/RpiDToG30n
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments