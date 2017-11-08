More Videos

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Pause
Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

  • President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan

    President Donald Trump played golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama during his visit to Japan.

President Donald Trump played golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama during his visit to Japan. @realDonaldTrump/Twitter
President Donald Trump played golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama during his visit to Japan. @realDonaldTrump/Twitter
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Japan’s prime minister fell into a bunker while golfing with President Trump

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 11:48 AM

A golf bunker is known colloquially as the beach, but this was no day at the beach for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While playing a round of golf Sunday with President Trump and PGA golfer Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Abe took a tumble as he walked out of a bunker.

Abe had taken a shot and was running up the bunker. After reaching the top, he seemed to lose his balance and fell back.

It didn’t appear that Trump or Matsuyama noticed, but a Japanese television station was shooting video from a helicopter:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Pause
Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

  • Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

    Sharks, Tigers and Gorillas! Oh, my! Washington State head coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots in college football.

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

View More Video