Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie.
Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie. Kathy Willens The Associated Press
Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie. Kathy Willens The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Yeah, Antonio Cromartie would love to play for the Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 10:30 AM

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie hasn’t played in the NFL in more than a year, but he’s not ready for retirement.

In fact, he apparently would love to join the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ pass defense is currently ranked 28th in the NFL, allowing 259.2 yards per game and they have allowed 10 plays of 40 or more yards this season. That’s tied for the most in the league. Teams still don’t throw much at Marcus Peters, but the Chiefs’ other cornerbacks have struggled at times.

On Sunday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Dallas’ 28-17 win, and that left fans wanting an upgrade at cornerback. Steven Nelson started at right cornerback for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game and played in 96 percent of the snaps, while Kenneth Acker played 70 percent of snaps.

Cromartie’s name has been mentioned by some fans. In fact, a Twitter user named Chiefs_All_Day wrote on Tuesday: “We’ve gotten to the point where Chiefs fans are wanting Antonio Cromartie. Sad.”

Although Cromartie wasn’t tagged in the tweet, he saw it and responded: “What’s sad about it. When I still can play at a high level.”

On Monday, KCSP radio (610 AM) tweeted that fans were calling for the Chiefs to sign either Cromartie or Darrelle Revis after the team’s loss at Dallas. Both are out of the NFL.

A Chiefs fan named Anthony Roth tweeted: “Honestly could it hurt?”

Cromartie, 33, is now part of a reality show “The Cromarties,” which 610 noted. But Cromartie responded that he’d be happy to join the Chiefs.

He tweeted: “I’m still available. I know the defense already. Coach was with the Jets. So the terminology I already have.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton joined the Chiefs coaching staff in 2013 after spending 13 years with the Jets. During his final three seasons with the Jets, Sutton coached Cromartie, who made one of his four Pro Bowl appearances in 2012.

Cromartie was the 19th overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Chargers. He played four seasons in San Diego, then was with the Jets for four seasons, played for the Cardinals in 2014, went back to the Jets the following season and played four games with the Colts last year.

A Cowboys fan said he’d like to see Cromartie play for his team, and Cromartie responded by saying he’d love the chance to be in the NFL.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

    Sharks, Tigers and Gorillas! Oh, my! Washington State head coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots in college football.

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

View More Video