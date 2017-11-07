Former Chief Dwayne Bowe reportedly dropped $25,000 at Dallas strip club Saturday

Does former NFL wide receiver Dwayne Bowe still have friends on the Chiefs? If not, it was merely a coincidence that Bowe was in Dallas on Saturday night, the day before the Chiefs-Cowboys game.
Whatever the case, TMZ reported that Bowe helped the Dallas economy by spending a huge amount of cash at a, um, gentleman’s club. Bowe, who last played for the Chiefs in 2014, dropped $25,000 in 20 minutes, according to TMZ.
From the TMZ story:
Bowe — who led the league in receiving TDs in 2010 — hit up VLive in Dallas with a couple friends on Saturday night ... and our sources say he made it rain for a brief, yet efficient, 20 minutes.
We’re told 33-year-old Bowe and his crew hung around for a few hours and enjoyed themselves ... and even did some dancing of their own...
This being TMZ, there of course is video, and you can watch it here. Bowe, 33, has been out of football after spending one season with the Cleveland Browns when he made five catches for 53 yards in seven games in 2015.
