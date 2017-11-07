Chiefs take a tumble in all of the newest NFL power rankings

After a 5-0 start, the Chiefs were No. 1 in every NFL power ranking from national writers.
They have since lost three of four and, unsurprisingly, have dropped in the rankings heading into Week 10. Here are those new power rankings from six national organizations and their thoughts on the unbeaten Chiefs:
▪ ESPN dropped the Chiefs from third to fifth in the rankings. “With Kareem Hunt slowing down (47.8 rushing yards per game over the past four), Alex Smith will need to continue making big plays,” ESPN wrote.
▪ The Chiefs are ranked sixth by Yahoo Sports. Frank Schwab wrote: “The Chiefs are still a contender. None of their losses individually were that bad. They’re still clearly the favorite in the AFC West.”
▪ The Washington Post has the Chiefs at No. 11. Mark Maske wrote: “The Chiefs don’t resemble the team that began the season 5-0. But with the Raiders and Broncos failing to put much pressure on them in the AFC West, they haven’t had to be that team.”
▪ The Chiefs slid from fifth to No. 10 in Bleacher Report’s rankings. Chris Simms wrote: “Defensively, the Chiefs are bad, plain and simple. They give up too many big plays and haven’t been forcing enough turnovers. Marcus Peters hasn’t been getting them, and safety Eric Berry obviously isn't there to get them. Turnovers helped an average defense look good in 2016, but that isn’t happening this year.”
▪ In dropping the Chiefs five spots to No. 8 in their power rankings, USA Today noted: “No team has allowed more first downs than Kansas City’s 213.”
▪ Sports Illustrated ranked the Chiefs fifth, a drop of two spots. Sports Illustrated has 15 people vote to make up its rankings.
