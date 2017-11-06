Deion Sanders fires back at Tony Romo after tackling comment in Chiefs game

Just think: if the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters makes a tackle, then Deion Sanders wouldn’t have taken a shot at CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.
Let’s rewind to Sunday’s Chiefs-Cowboys game in Dallas. Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott leaped over Peters and that led Romo to say: “Peters doesn’t want to tackle. That’s one of the things. … He’s really good out there on the corner, off coverage, but tackling? He’s makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes.”
Here is the moment:
Earlier this week, I QRT’d this video of Marcus Peters not tackling. Well check this one out and listen to Romo pic.twitter.com/czUNfCCEkb— Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) November 5, 2017
Sanders heard that comment for the first time on Monday morning, while he was on the NFL Network. Sanders is also a former Cowboys player, and he is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
That difference in resumes was something Sanders noted when taking a dig at Romo:
“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road, so I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of work for CBS, I went and shook your hand and said ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year!’ I thought that would be it, but not nevertheless you keep on shooting at me.
“Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak (Prescott) says hi. And bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions? Nineteen in 2012? Come on, man. You threw to everybody but me.
“Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one, so stop, leave me alone. I tried to take the high road but I don’t know the address.”
There was a lot of laughing while Sanders was talking, so it was all in good fun, right? Um, right?
