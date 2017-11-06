Spurs’ Gregg Popovich says win is meaningless in light of Texas church massacre

The San Antonio Spurs easily knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a home game Sunday night, winning 112-95.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t in a mood to celebrate, however. His mind was on the victims in the horrific mass-shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which is 30 miles from San Antonio.
Popovich didn’t answer any questions after the game. Instead he said:
“We won a basketball game but considering everything that’s going on today, it’s pretty meaningless. When you think about the tragedy that those families are suffering, it’s just inconceivable and impossible to put your head around, so I think talking about basketball tonight is probably pretty inappropriate. So you guys have a good night.”
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News shared the video on Twitter:
Quick Popovich reaction... basketball not important after what occurred today in Texas #Spurs pic.twitter.com/8Iu7iWNJGy— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 6, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments