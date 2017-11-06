San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Eric Gay The Associated Press
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Eric Gay The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich says win is meaningless in light of Texas church massacre

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 8:45 AM

The San Antonio Spurs easily knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a home game Sunday night, winning 112-95.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t in a mood to celebrate, however. His mind was on the victims in the horrific mass-shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which is 30 miles from San Antonio.

Popovich didn’t answer any questions after the game. Instead he said:

“We won a basketball game but considering everything that’s going on today, it’s pretty meaningless. When you think about the tragedy that those families are suffering, it’s just inconceivable and impossible to put your head around, so I think talking about basketball tonight is probably pretty inappropriate. So you guys have a good night.”

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News shared the video on Twitter:

More Videos

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Pause
These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration 7:15

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score 1:14

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys 5:49

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

Alexa Ard McClatchy

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Pause
These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration 7:15

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score 1:14

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys 5:49

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video