Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt looked for running room against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s game.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt looked for running room against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s game. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt looked for running room against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s game. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chris Conley takes issue with Chiefs fans: ‘Criticism is good but there is a line’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 8:19 AM

More than a few fans were upset after the Chiefs’ 28-17 loss at Dallas on Sunday, and many shared their displeasure on social media.

One person who took note of the fan unrest was Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley. He is on injured reserve after suffering an Achilles injury against Houston earlier this season.

However, Conley he was on Twitter during Sunday’s game and was not happy with the reaction from Chiefs fans, particularly since the team leads the AFC West with a 6-3 record.

Conley tweeted: “Love seeing who real supporters and those who are just fans when it’s convenient. There’s a reason we ignore y’all when you sing praises.”

Apparently, that was all Conley was going to tweet, but he heard from many fans who said he was out of line. He responded with four tweets.

Conley wrote: “One day it’s ‘stick to sports Conley’ now it’s ‘stick to getting better’? Y’all funny

“If you weren’t trashing the boys with something that was uncalled for, why think i was talking about you ?

“Be upset with a loss. Say offense and defense need to get better. That’s cool but you take things into a personal space and insult? Nah

“I love y’all. I just love my teammates as men too. Criticism is good but there is a line. Y’all have a blessed night

Conley’s teammate Albert Wilson also took note of the upset fans. Wilson is nursing a hamstring injury and missed Sunday’s game.

But he tweeted: “Can’t watch no more games from the couch ..

“So y’all saying y’all not rocking with us no more ?!”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video