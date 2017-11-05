Chiefs fans are despondent after loss to Cowboys

The Chiefs had a few highlights in their 28-17 loss at Dallas on Sunday, but it was their third defeat in the last four games.
Some fans were demoralized by the defeat and think the season might be doomed.
Here is a sample of what fans were saying on Twitter:
#Chiefs offseason will begin on 1/14. No playoff wins this year.— Kings Of KC (@Kelhow77) November 6, 2017
Well Chiefs ticket office if you’re wondering why I’m not going to another game this year. Well look at how bad we are haha— Jessen™ (@JessenBrandon) November 6, 2017
@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/94vux8o3qa— Katie Moneymaker (@KatieMoneymaker) November 6, 2017
Just another mediocre team— Eddie (@RolltideKU) November 6, 2017
Started 5-0, lost 3 of last 4. What is happening to the Chiefs??? #ChiefsKingdom— Matt McCartney (@healthypanman) November 6, 2017
The #Chiefs will win the AFC West. They’ll get a home game. However, we know how this is going to end.— Chris Till (@ChrisTill1985) November 6, 2017
Chiefs are 1-3 since starting 5-0. No home field advantage this year.— Chris Bowie (@BDNBowie) November 6, 2017
Defense terrible. Offense lackluster. Chiefs get the L. Frustrating. #ChiefsKingdom— DJ KRAZY A (SAMG) (@djkrazya2010) November 6, 2017
Mahomes Time from here on out. Nothing to lose since we know how the playoffs will turn out anyway at this rate— Chad Duerksen (@ChadDuerksen) November 6, 2017
Same. Old. Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/76sDTDB0Ye— Andy Reid (@FauxAndyReid) November 6, 2017
The Chiefs idk might as well play Mahomes for the rest of the year— C.J. King (@Carl_theking31) November 6, 2017
The most important drive of the game and Andy Reid leaves @Kareemhunt7 on the sideline til 4th down. Smh #nfl @Chiefs— Matthew Kingsley (@yalekinger) November 6, 2017
Chiefs drop to 6-3, and lost 3 of 4. Suddenly looking like a mediocre team at best. 2 game division lead with 7 games left is not safe.— Jacob (@jaketlarsen) November 6, 2017
better get back to the drawing board. i dont recognize the Chiefs since Pittsburgh's game.— Eric G (@lasskhar) November 6, 2017
#chiefs will have lost 3 of 4 and suddenly are the 2013 teams clone. An average team that got off to a hot start.— Nick Johnson (@Jace1650) November 6, 2017
Annnnd there is the REAL Alex Smith! Turtle up, and take a sack...thrn throw a pick! #Chiefs goin nowhere again. Est.1970— Denton Todd Smith (@DentonTSmith) November 6, 2017
Even Mitchell Schwartz sucks today. Safe to say the Chiefs are just the same, ol’ Chiefs..which is to say, nothing special. Pretenders again— Shane Bishop (@shanebishop) November 6, 2017
#Chiefs have a lot of work to do if they want to make a deep playoff run— jake (@Kinderknecht12) November 6, 2017
Where did the week 5 Chiefs go?— Spooky Skeleton (@SkyMan_J) November 6, 2017
