Clippit screenshot
Clippit screenshot
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ special teams botched a golden chance to down ball at the 1-yard line

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 4:33 PM

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

In the second quarter of their game Sunday in Dallas, the Chiefs had a chance to down a punt at the Cowboys’ 1-yard line. One problem: there were too many Chiefs on the scene.

Jehu Chesson was ready to catch the ball by the goal line when teammate Steve Terrell got a hand on the ball and it dropped into the end zone for at touchback:

The good news is the Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense got a field goal on the next possession.

Still, fans of other teams got a good laugh about the play.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video