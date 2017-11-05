Chiefs’ special teams botched a golden chance to down ball at the 1-yard line

Well, that didn’t go as planned.
In the second quarter of their game Sunday in Dallas, the Chiefs had a chance to down a punt at the Cowboys’ 1-yard line. One problem: there were too many Chiefs on the scene.
Jehu Chesson was ready to catch the ball by the goal line when teammate Steve Terrell got a hand on the ball and it dropped into the end zone for at touchback:
The good news is the Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense got a field goal on the next possession.
Still, fans of other teams got a good laugh about the play.
