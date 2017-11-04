Florida defensive back Duke Dawson was flagged for pass interference on Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam during Saturday’s game.
For Pete's Sake

Florida trolled by its own Twitter account during loss to Mizzou

By Pete Grathoff

November 04, 2017 5:09 PM

I believe this is what is known as adding insult to injury.

Not only was Florida crushed by Missouri on Saturday, falling 45-16 in Columbia, but the Gators were crushed on Twitter ... by the school’s official athletic department Twitter account.

And it went old school, using a GIF of Frank Drebin from “The Naked Gun.” This was tweeted during the second half:

That’s harsh, no? Perhaps, Florida was trying to deflect attention from the action on the field. After all, the Gators were sniping about one another.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks was not happy about the play of fellow QB Malik Zaire.

Both ended up playing on Saturday, but it made little difference.

Pete Grathoff:

