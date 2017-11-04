Florida trolled by its own Twitter account during loss to Mizzou

I believe this is what is known as adding insult to injury.
Not only was Florida crushed by Missouri on Saturday, falling 45-16 in Columbia, but the Gators were crushed on Twitter ... by the school’s official athletic department Twitter account.
And it went old school, using a GIF of Frank Drebin from “The Naked Gun.” This was tweeted during the second half:
November 4, 2017
That’s harsh, no? Perhaps, Florida was trying to deflect attention from the action on the field. After all, the Gators were sniping about one another.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks was not happy about the play of fellow QB Malik Zaire.
ESPN sideline reporter says Feleipe Franks went to interim coach Randy Shannon to say he was upset and that he’s better than Malik Zaire— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 4, 2017
Both ended up playing on Saturday, but it made little difference.
