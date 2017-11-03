Joel Embiid didn’t exactly splurge after signing that $148 million extension

More Videos 1:32 One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City Pause 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 0:40 Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City 0:56 Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” 2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 2:09 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State 3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 1:01 Kansas Department of Commerce commercial featuring Garmin's Wai Lee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who played in college at KU, says he debates now with Duke teammates about which college arena is best. Embiid talked to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who played in college at KU, says he debates now with Duke teammates about which college arena is best. Embiid talked to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

