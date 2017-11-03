More Videos

  Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who played in college at KU, says he debates now with Duke teammates about which college arena is best. Embiid talked to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who played in college at KU, says he debates now with Duke teammates about which college arena is best. Embiid talked to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who played in college at KU, says he debates now with Duke teammates about which college arena is best. Embiid talked to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Joel Embiid didn't exactly splurge after signing that $148 million extension

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 11:52 AM

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan has an excellent feature story on former Kansas star Joel Embiid, and it’s well worth your time to read.

There was one part of that story that stood out to me.

Embiid signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension last month. He already earned about $14 million after playing in 31 games during his first three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s like winning the lottery while already being filthy rich.

MacMullan asked Embiid, 23, what he bought after signing the extension and he gave her a one-world answer: “Nothing.”

This is from her story:

Just before the extension, he purchased a new home for his parents in Cameroon because the old one was filled with painful memories of his brother Arthur, who was struck and killed by a car three years ago. Embiid wasn’t tempted to indulge for himself, either with jewelry, a house or a new car.

“I don’t drive,” he says. “All I really need is my video games and a big-ass TV.”

Awesome. Oh, and maybe a few Shirley Temples to drink when playing those games.

  • Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid talks about the circumstances regarding his decision to leave Kansas after his freshman season. He said he wanted to stay but was pushed to leave, though he didn't want to identify who. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017.

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid talks about the circumstances regarding his decision to leave Kansas after his freshman season. He said he wanted to stay but was pushed to leave, though he didn't want to identify who. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

