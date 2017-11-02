The Houston Astros star Carlos Correa celebrated with the trophy after their World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
A man reportedly won $14 million on World Series wagers

By Pete Grathoff

November 02, 2017 12:50 PM

Sure, the Astros were the World Series champions, but a bettor in Las Vegas also was a bigger winner during the Fall Classic.

RJ Bell, who provides odds for the Associated Press, shared the story of the unnamed person on Twitter who made around $14 million in bets during the World Series.

“I’ve never seen a story like this,” Bell said on the “Doug Gottleib Show”.

The man won his bet on the first game of the World Series, then let his winnings ride to the second game, followed by the third game, all the way through the Dodgers’ win in Game 6. That last bet was for around $8 million.

“The idea of ‘is this happening’ is 100 percent, as in multiple sources of mine, everyone I trust telling me the same thing,” Bell said on Gottleib’s show. “Just different people telling me the same thing, it’s impossible that this isn’t true. Now, here’s the question: is it $8 million? Is it 7.9? Is it 8.1? That kind of stuff I can only piece together. But the story in general is amazing and true.”

Bell said the man is younger than 30, “Eastern European in appearance” and is part of a European syndicate (that’s a real baseball hotbed, eh?). Bell added that the original bet was for $500,000.

The man couldn’t have bet all at once, but he was making wagers at various casinos on the Las Vegas Strip throughout the series. That is, until Game 7 when he stopped, Bell said.

Game 2 featured a great comeback by the Astros, and Game 5 ended with Houston winning 13-12, so there must have been some tense moments in Vegas.

It’s not the first time a bettor has made good. You may recall that a man won $2.5 million by betting on the Royals to win the 2015 World Series.

