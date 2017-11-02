A man reportedly won $14 million on World Series wagers

Sure, the Astros were the World Series champions, but a bettor in Las Vegas also was a bigger winner during the Fall Classic.
RJ Bell, who provides odds for the Associated Press, shared the story of the unnamed person on Twitter who made around $14 million in bets during the World Series.
“I’ve never seen a story like this,” Bell said on the “Doug Gottleib Show”.
The man won his bet on the first game of the World Series, then let his winnings ride to the second game, followed by the third game, all the way through the Dodgers’ win in Game 6. That last bet was for around $8 million.
“The idea of ‘is this happening’ is 100 percent, as in multiple sources of mine, everyone I trust telling me the same thing,” Bell said on Gottleib’s show. “Just different people telling me the same thing, it’s impossible that this isn’t true. Now, here’s the question: is it $8 million? Is it 7.9? Is it 8.1? That kind of stuff I can only piece together. But the story in general is amazing and true.”
Bell said the man is younger than 30, “Eastern European in appearance” and is part of a European syndicate (that’s a real baseball hotbed, eh?). Bell added that the original bet was for $500,000.
The man couldn’t have bet all at once, but he was making wagers at various casinos on the Las Vegas Strip throughout the series. That is, until Game 7 when he stopped, Bell said.
Let It Ride bettor wins again. 6 for 6 in WS! Expected to have $14 Million in action tomorrow!! I'll let you know who he's betting ASAP ...— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
CONFIRMED by my most trusted source - Perfect World Series “Let It Ride” bettor NOT expected to bet Game 7 ... Walking away w/his winnings!— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
Game 2 featured a great comeback by the Astros, and Game 5 ended with Houston winning 13-12, so there must have been some tense moments in Vegas.
It’s not the first time a bettor has made good. You may recall that a man won $2.5 million by betting on the Royals to win the 2015 World Series.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments