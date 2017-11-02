Cincinnati Reds had funny response to Sports Illustrated predicting Astros’ title

Man, who is Sports Illustrated picking to win the World Series in 2019?
It’s a question worth asking, because the publication is on a roll. In 2011, former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski wrote in a Sports Illustrated story that the Royals would win the 2015 World Series.
Sports Illustrated was even more bold in 2014, when its cover proclaimed the Houston Astros would be World Series champions in 2017.
After the Astros fulfilled that prophecy on Wednesday night, Sports Illustrated tweeted a look at that cover and the next one that’s coming:
Called it... pic.twitter.com/GK8VZDmPR2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 2, 2017
Just two minutes later, the Cincinnati Reds showed they have a good sense of humor. The Reds tweeted: “@SInow You have any more of those magazine covers?”
.@SInow You have any more of those magazine covers?— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 2, 2017
It’s been a rough stretch for the Reds, who three straight 90-plus losses seasons and four in which they’ve finished below .500. Cincinnati hasn’t won a playoff series since 1995.
