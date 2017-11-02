The Houston Astros celebrated after Game 7 of baseball's World Series.
The Houston Astros celebrated after Game 7 of baseball's World Series. David J. Phillip The Associated Press
The Houston Astros celebrated after Game 7 of baseball's World Series. David J. Phillip The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Astros fan maxed out his credit cards to see every World Series game in person

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 9:20 AM

Carpe diem, indeed.

For Astros fan Andrew Watt, the opportunity to see his favorite team in the World Series far outweighed any financial concerns. Watt told the Houston Chronicle that after the Astros advanced to the World Series, he began the search for tickets to all seven games and two round-trip flights to Los Angeles.

Watt declined to tell the Chronicle exactly how much money he spent but said it was tens of thousands of dollars and that he maxed out his credit cards. Yep, plural.

“You work hard all your life to make money, and there’s a point that comes where it’s time to spend that money, and this is one of those times for me,” Watt told the Chronicle before Wednesday’s Game 7. “When you’re young, you have time to do things, but you don’t have the money. When you’re old, you have the money to do things, but you don’t have the time. I just so happen to be at the right age where I have some money and some time to do this.”

Watt is a 31-year-old oil trader. He has no regrets about his decision, and that was before the Astros won the World Series. Then again, he hasn’t received his credit-card statements since the spending spree.

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award 1:36

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

  • Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

    After the Houston Astros won their first World Series, fans broke out in unison singing "We Are The Champions" outside of Minute Maid Park.

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

After the Houston Astros won their first World Series, fans broke out in unison singing "We Are The Champions" outside of Minute Maid Park.

Instagram/jafre10 via Storyful

“It’s my money, and I’m doing what I want with it,” Watt said.

Although he couldn’t have known how the World Series would play out, Watt has seen one of the best in recent memory.

“I’ve been to every game of possibly the best World Series of all time,” Watt said. “After Game 2, I thought I’d never see another better baseball game in my life. That turned out to not even be the best baseball game I saw that week.”

You can read the whole story here.

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award 1:36

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Meta Viers and The Associated Press McClatchy

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award 1:36

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video