Astros fan maxed out his credit cards to see every World Series game in person

For Astros fan Andrew Watt, the opportunity to see his favorite team in the World Series far outweighed any financial concerns. Watt told the Houston Chronicle that after the Astros advanced to the World Series, he began the search for tickets to all seven games and two round-trip flights to Los Angeles.
Watt declined to tell the Chronicle exactly how much money he spent but said it was tens of thousands of dollars and that he maxed out his credit cards. Yep, plural.
“You work hard all your life to make money, and there’s a point that comes where it’s time to spend that money, and this is one of those times for me,” Watt told the Chronicle before Wednesday’s Game 7. “When you’re young, you have time to do things, but you don’t have the money. When you’re old, you have the money to do things, but you don’t have the time. I just so happen to be at the right age where I have some money and some time to do this.”
Watt is a 31-year-old oil trader. He has no regrets about his decision, and that was before the Astros won the World Series. Then again, he hasn’t received his credit-card statements since the spending spree.
“It’s my money, and I’m doing what I want with it,” Watt said.
Although he couldn’t have known how the World Series would play out, Watt has seen one of the best in recent memory.
“I’ve been to every game of possibly the best World Series of all time,” Watt said. “After Game 2, I thought I’d never see another better baseball game in my life. That turned out to not even be the best baseball game I saw that week.”
