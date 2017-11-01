Taco Bell is giving away a free taco on Wednesday thanks to a stolen base in the World Series.
Here’s how to get a free taco on Wednesday from Taco Bell

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 1:28 PM

You may not have a rooting interest Wednesday night in the decisive seventh game of the World Series, but if you like Taco Bell, then perhaps you’re pulling for Cameron Maybin and the Houston Astros.

That’s because in Game 2 of the World Series, Maybin stole second base in the 11th inning, and that triggered Taco Bell’s giveaway. He was pretty jazzed about hooking up America with free food.

The offer is only valid Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and it is for one Doritos Locos taco.

A few things to keep in mind from the official terms and conditions that Taco Bell has on its website:

▪ Go to a Taco Bell location and ask for a Doritos Locos taco (that seems evident, no?).

▪ Everyone in line at a participating Taco Bell restaurant before 6 p.m. local time will receive a free Doritos Locos taco — while supplies last.

▪ Each participating Taco Bell restaurant manager reserves the right to deny the free tacos to any person he/she reasonably believes has already received a free taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity.

That’s it. Be on time and be polite and a free taco shall be yours — before 6 p.m. today.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

