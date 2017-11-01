Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders because of ‘Mother of All Stats,’ says writer

2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph Pause

3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

2:38 Truck plows through bike path in New York, killing multiple people

2:09 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State

1:38 Benjamin Banneker loses charter

1:35 KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win

1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

1:13 Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians

1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’