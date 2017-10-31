Chiefs are anywhere from second to seventh in latest power rankings

The Chiefs ended a two-game skid with a 29-19 win over the Broncos on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
At 5-2, the Chiefs are tied for the best record in the AFC with the Steelers and Patriots. How do national football writers view the Chiefs?
The new power rankings are out and here is what people from nine national organizations are saying about the Chiefs:
▪ The Chiefs remained at No. 3 in ESPN’s power rankings, behind the Eagles and Patriots. ESPN added this comment: “The Chiefs are winning, but their defense hasn’t been helping the cause. They’ve allowed 392.3 yards per game, the third-most in the NFL.”
▪ CBSSports.com ranked the Chiefs fourth, trailing the Eagles, Patriots and Steelers. Pete Prisco wrote: “They bounced back in style against the Broncos Monday night to take command of the division race.”
▪ The Chiefs dropped a spot to No. 5 in the Bleacher Report rankings. The Eagles, Patriots, Saints and Steelers are rated higher. Chris Simms wrote: “The offense can be good, but nights like Monday against playoff-caliber defenses are concerning. The offense stalled often. The Broncos offense simply stalled more.”
▪ The Chiefs are fourth in NFL.com’s rankings, trailing the Eagles, Rams and Steelers. Elliot Harrison wrote: “The Chiefs stay parked in the cleanup spot after a respectable — if not overly impressive — win. On a night when Alex Smith and the offense looked like they had eaten too much barbecue, the defense and special teams stepped forward — particularly, Justin Houston and Harrison Butker, who has a great name. (First name.)”
▪ Yahoo Sports kept the Chiefs ranked No. 2 behind the Eagles. “(Kareem) Hunt is still impacting every game but his pace from the first few weeks had to slow down, and it has,” Frank Schwab wrote.
▪ In the USA Today rankings, the Chiefs are third. The Eagles and Steelers rank ahead of them. USA Today wrote: “One subtle move that’s really benefited K.C. has been addition of K Harrison Butker, who’s nailed 18 straight FGs and has 65 points in five games.”
▪ Mark Maske of the Washington Post kept the Chiefs at No. 7 in his rankings. “The Chiefs regrouped with Monday night’s victory at home over the Broncos after straight losses,” Maske wrote.
▪ The Chiefs are No. 4 in Pro Football Talk’s rankings. The Eagles, Steelers and Patriots are head of the Chiefs. “If the Denver offense wasn’t so bad, the Kansas City offense wouldn’t have been nearly good enough to deliver a win on Monday night,” Mike Florio wrote.
