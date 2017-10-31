KU star Devonte Graham.
KU star Devonte Graham and his girlfriend dressed up like ‘Aladdin’ characters

By Pete Grathoff And Jesse Newell

October 31, 2017 11:01 AM

Kansas basketball star Devonté Graham ditched his Jayhawks uniform over the weekend.

Graham didn’t leave KU, of course. He just dressed up as “Aladdin” for a Halloween event.

His girlfriend Avery Miller, who is a Park Hill South High School graduate and a member of the KU spirit squad, dressed as Princess Jasmine and tweeted photos of the couple.

Miller wrote: “Get you a man that is unashamed to put on a Disney costume for you.”

Graham also tweeted a photo of the two.

The costumes look good, don’t you think?

