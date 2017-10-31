KU star Devonte Graham and his girlfriend dressed up like ‘Aladdin’ characters

Kansas basketball star Devonté Graham ditched his Jayhawks uniform over the weekend.
Graham didn’t leave KU, of course. He just dressed up as “Aladdin” for a Halloween event.
His girlfriend Avery Miller, who is a Park Hill South High School graduate and a member of the KU spirit squad, dressed as Princess Jasmine and tweeted photos of the couple.
Miller wrote: “Get you a man that is unashamed to put on a Disney costume for you.”
Get you a man that is unashamed to put on a Disney costume for you. ♥️ @Devonte_Graham4 pic.twitter.com/PHs3Ar1IJp— Avery Miller (@A_Miller96) October 29, 2017
Graham also tweeted a photo of the two.
October 29, 2017
The costumes look good, don’t you think?
