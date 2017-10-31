Chiefs’ Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys with Jamaal Charles after Monday’s game

More Videos 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph Pause 1:47 City Council webcasts 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 1:21 Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 0:39 Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:19 Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing 2:33 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys. After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star