Chiefs’ Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys with Jamaal Charles after Monday’s game

More Videos

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Pause
City Council webcasts 1:47

City Council webcasts

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing 0:19

Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos 2:33

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos

  • Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

    After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys with Jamaal Charles after Monday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 8:07 AM

Over the last few years, NFL players have started to follow the tradition set forth by soccer players: a jersey exchange at the end of games.

You see it frequently these days, including Monday night after the Chiefs’ 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos. Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles swapped jerseys with Charcandrick West. The players also wrote a note on each jersey, which made things even more special.

West was clearly happy as he tweeted:

You can see the exchange in the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Pause
City Council webcasts 1:47

City Council webcasts

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing 0:19

Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos 2:33

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video