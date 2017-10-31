Chiefs’ Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys with Jamaal Charles after Monday’s game

Over the last few years, NFL players have started to follow the tradition set forth by soccer players: a jersey exchange at the end of games.
You see it frequently these days, including Monday night after the Chiefs’ 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos. Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles swapped jerseys with Charcandrick West. The players also wrote a note on each jersey, which made things even more special.
West was clearly happy as he tweeted:
Brudda brudda https://t.co/R1nHYi1UzE— Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) October 31, 2017
You can see the exchange in the video above.
