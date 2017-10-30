Broncos’ Twitter mentions were so bad that the team even acknowledged it

Midway through the third quarter of Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos were obviously hearing about the pitiful offensive performance from the fans.
Dropped passes, bad throws, ill-timed penalties and turnovers hampered the offense, and led Denver to tweet this:
Our mentions right now pic.twitter.com/R5RW0RVhgY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 31, 2017
That’s funny, right? Well, the mentions were awful, and fans also vented on their own. Here is a sampling of what Broncos fans were sharing on social media during the game, which the Chiefs won 29-19:
Horrible pass for a wide open TD, then a drop. FGs don't win games. How bad can it get— Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 31, 2017
Broncos drop wide open TD now.— ProfitBets (@ProfitBets) October 31, 2017
I don’t remember a time where it has been this painful to watch the Broncos in a very long time
Oline does bad, Trevor does bad, both do good. Receivers or HB drop or fumble the ball...this offense is so sad man— R.I.P broncos (3-13) (@GiltRook098) October 31, 2017
How many TDs can Bennie Fowler drop in his career? #Broncos— Jessie L Terry (@JessieLTerry) October 31, 2017
Glad you can acknowledge how awful this is! pic.twitter.com/5Rb5nfFV9i— Lindsay (@GoodLifeSmile) October 31, 2017
Your football team right now. pic.twitter.com/8qY5qsJTNC— Bill (@wildbrookie) October 31, 2017
How are we so bad all of the sudden?!.... such a bummer #Broncos— Drew Reid (@drew_d_reid) October 31, 2017
Broncos are god awful. Wow. pic.twitter.com/K7uAXMFixs— Jesse Simmonds (@CupidsTrick1982) October 31, 2017
This is as bad as ive seen the Broncos play in 3 straight games in a looooooong time— Broncomaniac (@Broncomaniac58) October 31, 2017
@Broncos your breaking my heart. Mr Elway, please step in and make some changes! pic.twitter.com/neAcrmbtj9— Ryan Saltalamachia (@RyanSalty33) October 31, 2017
Ugh! I’d take a 45 year old Peyton Manning over this any day. #Broncos— Dana Hertneky (@DanaHertneky) October 31, 2017
The Simpsons predicted tonight’s game... pic.twitter.com/JiodHcXtJ6— Renegade Denver (@R_DenverSports) October 31, 2017
Why would Siemian still be out there. Why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why wh— Justin Shibilski (@Iron4Horse) October 31, 2017
11th series. To show they’re not always 3 & out, turnover on downs. Way to mix it up guys! D appreciates the 30 seconds of rest #Broncos— jerry maus (@jerrymaus1) October 31, 2017
I’m so done watching this game and this season @Broncos @johnelway you’re losing a life long fan #DENvsKC— Chip Thomas (@chipthomasinco) October 31, 2017
Quit shaking your head Vance and put in a QB that can throw a ball! #Broncos #DENvsKC #BroncosCountry— Kirk (@BicycleK) October 31, 2017
Broncos games used to be fun to watch... now they’re aggravating— J⚾️ (@j0eybatz) October 31, 2017
I can't take watching @Broncos games anymore this season. We need a new QB. Siemian sucks!— Matt Krey (@mkrey36) October 31, 2017
This whole thing just sucks and it starts at the top. #broncos— KN (@newtonzmail8) October 31, 2017
