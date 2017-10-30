Broncos’ Twitter mentions were so bad that the team even acknowledged it

More Videos 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph Pause 0:21 Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 0:51 High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 1:34 Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 0:37 Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star