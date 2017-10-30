More Videos

    The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos.

For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Broncos’ Twitter mentions were so bad that the team even acknowledged it

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 10:36 PM

Midway through the third quarter of Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos were obviously hearing about the pitiful offensive performance from the fans.

Dropped passes, bad throws, ill-timed penalties and turnovers hampered the offense, and led Denver to tweet this:

That’s funny, right? Well, the mentions were awful, and fans also vented on their own. Here is a sampling of what Broncos fans were sharing on social media during the game, which the Chiefs won 29-19:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

