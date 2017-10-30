Jamaal Charles writes essay thanking KC for making him feel like family

More Videos 30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit Pause 2:28 Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:51 Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 21:31 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Remembering some of Jamaal Charles' amazing marks with the Chiefs Running back Jamaal Charles will no doubt join the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but he's definitely wearing the wrong colors this season. Let's set that aside a moment and remember some of the electrifying moments he had in Kansas City. Running back Jamaal Charles will no doubt join the Chiefs' Ring of Honor one day, but he's definitely wearing the wrong colors this season. Let's set that aside a moment and remember some of the electrifying moments he had in Kansas City.

