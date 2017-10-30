Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs have interactive ‘get out of work’ note for Monday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 10:53 AM

It’s going to be tough for Chiefs fans to focus on the job on Monday.

Can you blame them?

The rival Denver Broncos are in town for a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it’s been 10 days since that ugly loss at Oakland. Chiefs fans are fired up for the game, so it makes sense for people to leave their jobs early, right?

The Chiefs think so. That’s why they have created an interactive note from coach Andy Reid that allows fans to request getting out of work early.

This link takes fans to the letter where they can input their name and boss’ name. Heck, this would probably work for school, too.

The note says: “Listen, I’ve been here long enough to learn just how intense our AFC West rivalries are. We’ve got Halloween coming up, and if there’s one thing that scares those teams, it’s noise. I understand it’s a weekday, but the Denver Broncos are coming to town for Monday Night Football, and we need all 142.2 decibels of #ChiefsKingdom out in full force.”

More Videos

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Pause
Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

  • Broncos at Chiefs: Game preview with Terez Paylor's analysis, prediction

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for a Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Arrowhead, plus his prediction.

Broncos at Chiefs: Game preview with Terez Paylor's analysis, prediction

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for a Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Arrowhead, plus his prediction.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Pause
Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video