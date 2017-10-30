Chiefs have interactive ‘get out of work’ note for Monday’s game

It’s going to be tough for Chiefs fans to focus on the job on Monday.
Can you blame them?
The rival Denver Broncos are in town for a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it’s been 10 days since that ugly loss at Oakland. Chiefs fans are fired up for the game, so it makes sense for people to leave their jobs early, right?
The Chiefs think so. That’s why they have created an interactive note from coach Andy Reid that allows fans to request getting out of work early.
Leave work early for #DENvsKC? Coach Reid’s got you covered!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2017
Customize your excuse note ✍️ https://t.co/MlxOGczOiY pic.twitter.com/AXiQF1yoGB
This link takes fans to the letter where they can input their name and boss’ name. Heck, this would probably work for school, too.
The note says: “Listen, I’ve been here long enough to learn just how intense our AFC West rivalries are. We’ve got Halloween coming up, and if there’s one thing that scares those teams, it’s noise. I understand it’s a weekday, but the Denver Broncos are coming to town for Monday Night Football, and we need all 142.2 decibels of #ChiefsKingdom out in full force.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments