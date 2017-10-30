Royals’ Eric Hosmer sheepishly admits he missed end of Game 5 of World Series

Three of the 10 innings of Sunday night’s World Series game didn’t have any scoring. Five innings had a crooked number, including the sixth when both the Astros and Dodgers scored three runs.

It was a crazy game to say the least.

Houston took a 12-9 lead into the ninth inning, and given what had transpired the previous eight innings, you kind of knew that lead wasn’t safe. Sure enough, Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer as the Dodgers scored three times, tying the game.

Houston eventually won Game 5 of the World Series 13-12 in 10 innings, but not everyone stayed up to watch all 5 hours and 17 minutes.

That includes Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer. He had this funny tweet on Monday morning: