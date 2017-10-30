Astros fan steals home-run ball from his relative, throws it on the field

Well, this should be a topic of discussion for this family at Thanksgiving.
In the ninth inning of the Astros’ zany 13-12 win in 10 innings over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, Los Angeles’ Yasiel Puig hit a home run to left field at Minute Maid Park.
It’s not uncommon for fans to throw a home-run ball back on the field when an opposing player hits it, but in this case, this Astros fan didn’t have a choice.
As she celebrated catching the ball, another fan ripped the ball from her hands and threw in on the field:
You probably saw that the man between the thief and the victim was none too happy about the move. Those two men are brothers, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Chronicle reported that Sarah Head caught the ball, and she was pretty happy and held the ball above her head. That’s when brother-in-law Kirk Head swiped it and threw it back.
Kirk Head called it bad karma to keep the ball, but Sarah Head told the Chronicle: “I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself.”
The newspaper said that the family was joking about it an inning later, which was when Houston won the game.
All’s well that ends well I guess.
