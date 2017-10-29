Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.
Many of Texans players kneel during national anthem in protest of owner

By Pete Grathoff

October 29, 2017

There was a big protest during the playing of the national anthem in Seattle on Sunday, but it had nothing to do with social justice issues.

Instead, many of the Houston Texans players took a knee before their game against the Seahawks because of a comment made by the team owner, Bob McNair.

On Friday, an ESPN story on NFL owner meetings about the protests during the anthem quoted McNair as saying, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” Many Houston players reportedly considered a protest after hearing what McNair had said.

McNair apologized on Friday, and Pro Football Talk reported that he met with the team on Saturday, but players were not satisfied.

So many of the Texans did this Sunday:

