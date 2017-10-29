‘It is team above self’ Here is Iowa State coach’s speech after win against TCU

As The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff noted, the Iowa State football team will be entering November with a share of the lead in the Big 12.
The Cyclones have reached the top by beating two top-five teams in one month: at then-No. 3 Oklahoma and Saturday against No. 4 TCU.
Following Iowa State’s 14-7 win over the Horned Frogs, coach Matt Campbell delivered a speech that may not be the most stirring, but it was a great message.
Here is part of what he told the Cyclones, who are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12:
“You’re teaching the world that in this sport, college football, toughness, discipline and detail still matter. That’s your platform. Your platform is ‘it is team above self.’ That’s the platform that you are using. And nobody wants to buy into that in our culture today.
“OK, our culture says it’s all about me. Our culture says screw process, I want instant gratification. But here’s a fact, and young guys listen to me, if you fall in love with the process, if you fall in love with the process, then eventually the process will love you back.”
Twitter user Osage football shared this clip of the speech:
Watch this. Believe it. Commit to the process. pic.twitter.com/cPXtQf3tfF— Osage Football (@osagefb) October 29, 2017
The Cyclones are bowl eligible (before Halloween!), and if you think that Campbell believes that’s what he’s striving for, check out this link to a quote (I can’t embed it because of a curse word).
